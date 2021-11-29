Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,924 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $9,898,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

