Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $48.91 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $502.80 million and $2.46 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $48.91 or 0.00084674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

