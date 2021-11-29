Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.50 on Monday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

