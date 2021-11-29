Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

