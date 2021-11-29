Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 2,502.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $49.04 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

