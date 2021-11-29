Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,144 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $84.50 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

