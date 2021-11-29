Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,782 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

