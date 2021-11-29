Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 2,766.7% in November

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,766.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

