Sabal Trust CO Acquires 7,705 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 164,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

