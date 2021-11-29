Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 2,250 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $315.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.