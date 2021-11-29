Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

