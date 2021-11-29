Sabal Trust CO Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $73.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

