Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

