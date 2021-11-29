SAFE DEAL Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $236,124.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003983 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00062737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.09 or 0.07502311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.43 or 0.99787360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,138,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,276 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

