Safe-T Group (SFET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.