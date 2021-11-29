SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $15,396.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,090.51 or 0.97507422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00313216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.91 or 0.00493449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00180702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

