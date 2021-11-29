Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.35 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $294.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

