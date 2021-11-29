Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 53 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $794.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $804.22 and a 200-day moving average of $762.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $433.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

