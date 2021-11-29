Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 126,944 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 272,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 235,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

