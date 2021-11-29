Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59.

