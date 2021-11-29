Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $2,767,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.