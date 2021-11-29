Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

