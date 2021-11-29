salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $360.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,148. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.21. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

