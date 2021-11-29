Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Sandfire Resources stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

