Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in November

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

