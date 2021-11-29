Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,098. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

