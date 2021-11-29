SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 10,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,158,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

