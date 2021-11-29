SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 10,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,158,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
