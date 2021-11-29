SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $20.40 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,739,653 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,799,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.