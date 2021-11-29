Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

