Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

