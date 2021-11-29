Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £23.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.07.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

