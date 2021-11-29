ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

