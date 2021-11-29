SG Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $459.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

