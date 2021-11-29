SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,554 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises about 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $160.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

