SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Buckle comprises about 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 158,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.