SG Capital Management LLC Sells 291,241 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,241 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for approximately 4.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Skyline Champion worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NYSE:SKY opened at $78.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

