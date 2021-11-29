SharedStake (SGT) Market Capitalization Tops $15,599.11

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $15,599.11 and approximately $1,974.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SharedStake alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.02 or 0.07574443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.98 or 0.99989809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.