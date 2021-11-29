Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 190.83. Shearwater Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.23.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

