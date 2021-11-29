Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 190.83. Shearwater Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.23.
Shearwater Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.