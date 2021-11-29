Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.80

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 12627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.
The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
