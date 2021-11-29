Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.80

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 12627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.