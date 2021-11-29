Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

