Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
