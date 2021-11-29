Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Expands By 316.1%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 316.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,420. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

