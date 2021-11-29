Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Decreases By 52.4%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

