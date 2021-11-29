Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Decreases By 95.3%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC opened at $0.04 on Monday. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

