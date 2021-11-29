Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Decreases By 95.3%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABMC opened at $0.04 on Monday. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
