Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Expands By 693.3%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 693.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ANZU stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

