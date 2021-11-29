Short Interest in Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 428.6%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.51 on Monday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

