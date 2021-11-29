Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Declines By 69.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,728. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

