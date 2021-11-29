Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 52.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AIOSF opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.96.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
