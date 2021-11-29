Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 52.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AIOSF opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

