Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Declines By 51.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.10.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

