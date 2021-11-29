Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Declines By 51.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
