Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Decreases By 79.4%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

