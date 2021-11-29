Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Increases By 857.1%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPIVF stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile
